WATERVILLE — The Waterville Town Council opened two public hearings to discuss the 2023 town budget and for the Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendations on commercial and central business districts.

After minimal public comment, the council approved the final budget for 2023 on Monday.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?