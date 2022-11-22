WATERVILLE — The Waterville Town Council opened two public hearings to discuss the 2023 town budget and for the Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendations on commercial and central business districts.
After minimal public comment, the council approved the final budget for 2023 on Monday.
One attendee asked if this would be the only opportunity for residents to comment on the new budget. Mayor Jill Thompson said there are several more public hearings planned.
A public hearing to discuss any adjustments needed for the end of the 2022 budget was set for the council meeting on Dec. 5.
Thompson reviewed the Planning & Zoning Commission’s recommendations, which include changing the highway commercial district to tourist commercial, as well as adjusting what tourist commercial zones can be used for.
More information on the proposal can be found in an article (bit.ly/3Az5f1K) from Nov. 3, “Waterville planning commission proposes changes to comprehensive plan.”
Council also accepted the recommendations from the commission, which will eventually be reviewed by the state.
“It will go to the Department of Commerce for a 60-day review,” said town clerk Marsha Peterson. “Pending review and if they approve it, at the end there will be another public hearing. There will be a chance for everyone to finalize it, make sure it’s the way they want it, and then we’ll adopt an ordinance that will set those zones in place.”
During the committee report, Thompson discussed the North Central Washington Economic Development District (EDD) and NCW Rural Tourism Summit.
“The EDD has this grant from the state to do a rural tourism strategy planning, and they have a series of workshops that they’re holding. They held one in Wenatchee, beginning of November,” Thompson said. “Basically, three county areas, Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan, plus the tribes, (are) looking at… what is it that we want out of tourism in our region? What kind of unifying message od we have when we work?”
Thompson said at the end of the workshops, the EDD will choose three proposed projects that the state will help fund.
The next workshop is Dec. 3 and 4 in Twisp, and will focus on outdoor recreation and “farm and food.” They are free for anyone, Thompsan said.
“It’s pretty interesting to see what can be done and what are the similarities and differences between the three counties,” Thompson said. “...Chelan and Okanogan county have pretty organized economic development around tourism, and Douglas, we have nobody working at the county on any kind of economic revitalization programs… So that’s something we need to work with the county on.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone