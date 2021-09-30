The second and third graders at Waterville Elementary School have once again been invited to submit drawings for the town’s 2022 budget cover.
The practice of having local students create drawings of their favorite places in Waterville for the town budget cover has been going on longer than those working in Town Hall can remember. Deputy Clerk Erica Stoddard confirms the practice has been going on well before she started working at Town Hall 18 years ago.
Town Clerk Marsha Peterson said the drawings give the budget a special touch through the eyes of our children.
“We love when kids do their drawings, those are the best. They draw what they love about Waterville. We get some really good ones,” said Peterson.
The drawings requests are made through the school directly to the second and third graders. Once the entries are received, the public will be invited to vote on their favorite, providing the citizens of Waterville with a little more buy-in and connection to the budget.
The winning entry will be made the cover for the finalized printed budget. The winning child will also receive a plaque from Town Hall, marking their achievement. The second-place entry will become the budget document divider as well, creating even more local personalization to what would otherwise be a drab document to look at.
