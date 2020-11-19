Waterville will have a new Christmas tree this year, which will be located at the north end of the Douglas County Museum at the entrance to Pioneer Park. It will be lit for the season beginning Nov. 28. Due to the Covid pandemic, the Main Street Association has decided not to do its typical tree lighting ceremony, however.
Main Street Association vice president Lisa Davies said the association decided to decorate a different tree this year because the tree next to the NCB parking lot is getting so tall that hanging the lights is a difficult project.
Davies encouraged people to drive by to look at the lights.
While looking at the town Christmas tree lights, make sure to also take a look in the museum windows. Museum director Lori Leming said that she and the docents will be setting up a special window display for the holiday season.