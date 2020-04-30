Waterville will ask for an additional $100,000 from the Public Works Board in order to pay for two manholes and an extension of the sewer project on Chelan Avenue from Birch Street to Walnut Street.
The funds would also cover any unexpected expenses that come up in the course of the project.
Mayor Jill Thompson explained to the Town Council at the April 20 meeting, held via Zoom, that the bid awarded to Selland Construction fell under the amount of funding made available to the town for the project. She said it seemed reasonable to use all of the funds awarded while crews are in town doing the work, and at the same time cover the manholes and extension suggested by the engineer, Jake Hollopeter of Anderson Perry.
Selland’s bid was $5,957 for the two manholes and $114,904 for the additional work on Chelan Avenue. The base bid was $757,680, and the town has received approval for a $900,000 low-interest loan from the Public Works Trust Fund.
The council voted unanimously to request the additional funds.
Thompson said Town Hall had already sent letters to people living along Birch Street, where the town will need access to an undeveloped alley in order to reline pipes. She said that so far no one had expressed a problem with the work and the permission forms were coming back quickly.
She said Town Hall would continue to be closed to the public during the COVID-19 situation, with the drop box available in the lobby for people to pay bills and do other business with the town during business hours. Services are also available by phone and email.
Thompson said the recycle center would reopen April 21 with some special protections for volunteers. Hours are 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, and only paper and cardboard are accepted.
The council discussed opening the park restrooms, which are usually opened in May, but decided to keep them closed at least until the next council meeting. Thompson said signs have been placed on playground equipment cautioning against use due to risk of exposure to COVID-19.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday. Check the town website, ci.waterville.wa.us, for meeting details.