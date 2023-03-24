WENATCHEE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin its multi-lane roundabout project on April 3 at the intersection of Highway 2/97 and Easy Street.
The project is estimated to finish in 65 working days.
Lauren Loebsack, communications manager for the WSDOT North Central Region office, said the roundabout is meant to improve traffic flow and reduce the severity of collisions at the intersection.
Construction cost for the project is estimated at around $6.4 million in state funds. WSDOT awarded the construction contract to Johansen Construction Company.
Different traffic detours will be created while the intersection is closed.
As traffic through Easy Street will temporarily increase during the construction, WSDOT will create a temporary four-way stop at the intersection of Easy Street and School Street and a temporary roundabout for eastbound on the Odabashian Bridge. Loebsack said those temporary measures will help maintain traffic flow on Easy street until the new roundabout opens in early July.
When the project is close to finishing, the city of Wenatchee’s contractor will install the city entry art feature in the middle of the roundabout. CJ Rench’s design concept, “Valley of Fruition,” was chosen out of five concepts and ultimately approved by the Wenatchee City Council last year.
“Valley of Fruition” incorporates a rainbow with a totem pole-type design, basing the colors on the seasons in the Wenatchee Valley.
Loebsack said the department understands change is hard, but educated analyses are done to change intersections to roundabouts.
She said roundabout projects in other parts of Eastern Washington have increased safety.
“We’ve seen the results, and improvements in those areas,” Loebsack said.
Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210
World staff writer
