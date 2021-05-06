Members of the Waterville Tree Board celebrated this year’s Arbor Day on April 24 by planting new trees at the south end of Jackson Street where it intersects with Highway 2.
Currently a row of black locusts populate this town right-of-way, but the locusts are getting old and are going to be completing their life cycle soon. Ten Austrian pines, 20 Siberian pea-shrubs and a number of lilacs were planted to take their place when they are gone. Dead branches on the locusts were trimmed so that they would look their best.
Mayor Jill Thompson was one of those working at the celebration. She said the new trees will be an important focal point as motorists enter from the west. They also will serve as a wind break for the town.
Thompson added the tree board is interested in planting more trees along the right-of-way on Jackson Street to increase the length of this wind break.
The trees were purchased from the South Douglas Conservation District Tree and Shrub Sale April 3.
The tree board will be responsible for maintaining the young trees and keeping them watered until they are established.
The members of the Tree Board include Earl Cater, Dale Loebsack and Bruce and Cathy Clark, as well as Dallon Crawford, who is the town’s Park Supervisor.
Loebsack said that local farmers used to plant a lot of Siberian pea-shrubs as windbreaks in the 1930s through 1950s. People have forgotten this practice in recent years, and many of the trees are getting old.
The Arbor Day work party also had some visitors, including Steve Ott and his daughters Ruby, 5, and Iris, 3. The girls enjoyed playing in the loose dirt and watching the new trees get settled in their spaces.
The Arbor Day celebration is a component of Waterville’s designation as a Tree City USA.