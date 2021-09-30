During Waterville’s September Town Council meeting it was reported that the Pioneer Park trees damaged by the Kopey’s Garage fire will be removed at no charge to the town.
Sean Welcome, the owner of Elite Logging and Excavation, has agreed to remove the trees at no cost to Waterville. In exchange he will keep any revenue he makes from selling the lumber.
The trees were damaged during the devastating April 16, 2020 fire that demolished Kopey’s Garage and tragically took the life of Ray Kope. Waterville Town Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson said after the fire it was discovered the trees by where the garage formerly stood had issues beyond the fire damage.
“Not only are they burned, they also have disease infestation,” said Peterson.
The infestation in combination with the fire damage created the need to remove the towering trees.
Peterson pointed out that the offer from Elite Logging and Excavation, which is the company that did the commercial tree thinning for the town on their Badger Mountain property, was a great deal for Waterville. She said that if they were to hire a company to do the work without this deal, it would cost the town approximately $2,000 per tree.
The exact date for the removal of the trees has not yet been set.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.