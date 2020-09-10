Kathryn Marie Stubbs
Kathryn Marie Stubbs, 68, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Reyna M. Salgado
Reyna M. Salgado, 64, of Palisades, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
John Lawrence 'Larry' Caffrey Jr.
John Lawrence “Larry” Caffrey Jr., 81, of Rock Island, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Bonnie Evelyn Ayers
Bonnie Evelyn Ayers, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Melba M. Gotshall
Melba M. Gotshall, 103, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Alice June Hanson
Alice June Hanson, 81, of Chelan, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Harley Hilbert King
Harley Hilbert King, 88, of Manson, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Shirley D. Phillips
Shirley D. Phillips, 84, of Yelm, formerly of Waterville, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Dawn Marie Reeves
Dawn Marie Reeves, 48, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
John Thomas Vandiver
John Thomas Vandiver, 65, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Douglas Eugene York
Douglas Eugene York, 57, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Tommy Dean Grebb
Tommy Dean Grebb, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Glenna Pauline Post
Glenna Pauline Post, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.