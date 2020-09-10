Kathryn Marie Stubbs

Kathryn Marie Stubbs, 68, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Reyna M. Salgado

Reyna M. Salgado, 64, of Palisades, died Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

John Lawrence 'Larry' Caffrey Jr.

John Lawrence “Larry” Caffrey Jr., 81, of Rock Island, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Bonnie Evelyn Ayers

Bonnie Evelyn Ayers, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Melba M. Gotshall

Melba M. Gotshall, 103, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Alice June Hanson

Alice June Hanson, 81, of Chelan, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Harley Hilbert King

Harley Hilbert King, 88, of Manson, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Shirley D. Phillips

Shirley D. Phillips, 84, of Yelm, formerly of Waterville, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Dawn Marie Reeves

Dawn Marie Reeves, 48, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

John Thomas Vandiver

John Thomas Vandiver, 65, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Douglas Eugene York

Douglas Eugene York, 57, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Tommy Dean Grebb

Tommy Dean Grebb, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Glenna Pauline Post

Glenna Pauline Post, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Join the online forum