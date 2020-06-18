Irma Rosemary Keeney
Irma Rosemary Keeney, 101, of Manson, died Monday, June 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Neptune Society, Spokane.
Lou Vitez
Lou Vitez, 83, of Manson, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Elaine Lugene Phelps
Elaine Lugene Phelps, 88, of Manson, died Sunday, June 7, 2020
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Loretta M. Bush
Loretta M. Bush, 92, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.