Irma Rosemary Keeney

Irma Rosemary Keeney, 101, of Manson, died Monday, June 1, 2020.

Arrangements are by the Neptune Society, Spokane.

Lou Vitez

Lou Vitez, 83, of Manson, died Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Elaine Lugene Phelps

Elaine Lugene Phelps, 88, of Manson, died Sunday, June 7, 2020

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Loretta M. Bush

Loretta M. Bush, 92, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

