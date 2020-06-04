Sharin A. Brown
Sharin A. Brown, 82, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Vern L. Lester
Vern L. Lester, 76, of Chelan, died Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Neptune Society, assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Robert J. Duretto
Robert J. Duretto, 92, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, May 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Jon Randolph ‘John’ or ‘Randy’ Tomlinson
Jon Randolph “John” or “Randy” Tomlinson, 66, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Gladys Feliciano-Colon
Gladys Feliciano-Colon, 77, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Richard ‘Dick’ Ross Monroe
Richard “Dick” Ross Monroe, 78, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.