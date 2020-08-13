Phyllis Ann Mennenga
Phyllis Ann Mennenga, 80, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
April J. Monday
April J. Monday, 72, of Chelan, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Elinor F. Newcomer
Elinor F. Newcomer, 92, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
John Mills Prendergast
John Mills Prendergast, 81, of Chelan, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Robert George Wilson
Robert George Wilson, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Michael A. Doherty
Michael A. Doherty, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Dixie L. O'Connell
Dixie L. O'Connell, 81, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.