Phyllis Ann Mennenga

Phyllis Ann Mennenga, 80, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

April J. Monday

April J. Monday, 72, of Chelan, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Elinor F. Newcomer

Elinor F. Newcomer, 92, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

John Mills Prendergast

John Mills Prendergast, 81, of Chelan, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Robert George Wilson

Robert George Wilson, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Michael A. Doherty

Michael A. Doherty, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Dixie L. O'Connell

Dixie L. O'Connell, 81, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

