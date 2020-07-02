David Goodman

David Goodman, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, June 8, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

James Foss Elwyn

James Foss Elwyn, 53, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, June 19, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Dorothy Marie Vermillion

Dorothy Marie Vermillion, 90, of Chelan, died Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Iris Rose Hahn

Iris Rose Hahn, 99, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, June 22, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Ivan L. Kimball Jr.

Ivan L. Kimball Jr., 83, of Orondo, died Monday, June 22, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Paul Allen Wood

Paul Allen Wood, 63, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, June 22, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Bob Patty

Bob Patty, 67, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Jack Thomas

Jack Thomas, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

