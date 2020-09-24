Dana L. McDonald

Dana L. McDonald, 66, of Orondo, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Melva Monroe Jordan

Melva Monroe Jordan, 88, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Jacqueline 'Jacci' Louise Cooksey

Jacqueline “Jacci” Louise Cooksey, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

George Frederic Leonhard

George Frederic Leonhard, 82, of Manson, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Thelma Wells

Thelma Wells, 95, of Bridgeport, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

Sharon Easterly

Sharon Easterly, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Richard A. Reiber

Richard A. Reiber, 91, of Orondo, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Luisa Orozco Sanabria

Luisa Orozco Sanabria, 61, of Bridgeport, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.

