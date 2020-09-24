Dana L. McDonald
Dana L. McDonald, 66, of Orondo, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Melva Monroe Jordan
Melva Monroe Jordan, 88, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Jacqueline 'Jacci' Louise Cooksey
Jacqueline “Jacci” Louise Cooksey, 85, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
George Frederic Leonhard
George Frederic Leonhard, 82, of Manson, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Thelma Wells
Thelma Wells, 95, of Bridgeport, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.
Sharon Easterly
Sharon Easterly, 86, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Richard A. Reiber
Richard A. Reiber, 91, of Orondo, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Luisa Orozco Sanabria
Luisa Orozco Sanabria, 61, of Bridgeport, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
Arrangements are by Barnes Chapel, Brewster.