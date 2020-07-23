Berneice Mae Metcalf

Berneice Mae Metcalf, 90, of Chelan County, died Saturday, July, 4, 2020.

Arrangements are by the Neptune Society of Spokane.

Vera Sherman

Vera Sherman, 89, of Sedro Woolley, formerly of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

David Earle Twitchell

David Earle Twitchell, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Jackie 'Dwayne' Retasket

Jackie “Dwayne” Retasket, 60, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Community Conversations Survey

The World has launched a SURVEY to better understand your needs around community conversations.  By taking the survey, you'll be entered into a drawing to win one of five $100 gift cards from Wenatchee/East Wenatchee businesses Hooked on Toys, Fred Meyer, Safeway, Albertsons or Target!

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Virginia W. Penfold

Virginia W. Penfold, 98, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

James 'Jim' Mark Wade

James “Jim” Mark Wade, 93, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Karen L. Powell-Rizzo

Karen L. Powell-Rizzo, 70, of Palisades, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Join the online forum