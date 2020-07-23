Berneice Mae Metcalf
Berneice Mae Metcalf, 90, of Chelan County, died Saturday, July, 4, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Neptune Society of Spokane.
Vera Sherman
Vera Sherman, 89, of Sedro Woolley, formerly of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
David Earle Twitchell
David Earle Twitchell, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Jackie 'Dwayne' Retasket
Jackie “Dwayne” Retasket, 60, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Virginia W. Penfold
Virginia W. Penfold, 98, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
James 'Jim' Mark Wade
James “Jim” Mark Wade, 93, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Karen L. Powell-Rizzo
Karen L. Powell-Rizzo, 70, of Palisades, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.