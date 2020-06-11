Joan Dey Kraft
Joan Dey Kraft, 89, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, May 29, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Patricia Zutter
Patricia Zutter, 75, of East Wenatchee, died Friday, May 29, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Dorothy Hoffman
Dorothy Hoffman, 99, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, May 31, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
James E. Lea Sr.
James E. Lea Sr., 86, of Manson, died Monday, June 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Larry Hensley
Larry Hensley, 75, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Daniel Adam Murfin
Daniel Adam Murfin, 57, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.