Cathy Christine Peratt

Cathy Christine Peratt, 54, of Chelan, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Allen Kuhnhenn

Allen Kuhnhenn, 90, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Arrangements are by the Neptune Society, Spokane.

Dorothy E. Leffel

Dorothy E. Leffel, 80, of Forks, formerly of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Arrangements are by Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles.

Ralph D. Stenoied

Ralph D. Stenoied, 63, of Manson, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Nancy Ann Andrews

Nancy Ann Andrews, 85, of Manson, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Harriett Alice Davies

Harriett Alice Davies, 92, of East Wenatchee, formerly of Orondo, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Baldemero Sanchez Rodriquez

Baldemero Sanchez Rodriquez, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Gerald “Gerry” Lee Curtis

Gerald “Gerry” Lee Curtis, 57, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Sherry Ann Akers

Sherry Ann Akers, 75, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.

Jonia Sue Partee

Jonia Sue Partee, 70, of Chelan, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

