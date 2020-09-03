Cathy Christine Peratt
Cathy Christine Peratt, 54, of Chelan, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Allen Kuhnhenn
Allen Kuhnhenn, 90, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are by the Neptune Society, Spokane.
Dorothy E. Leffel
Dorothy E. Leffel, 80, of Forks, formerly of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are by Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles.
Ralph D. Stenoied
Ralph D. Stenoied, 63, of Manson, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Nancy Ann Andrews
Nancy Ann Andrews, 85, of Manson, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Harriett Alice Davies
Harriett Alice Davies, 92, of East Wenatchee, formerly of Orondo, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Baldemero Sanchez Rodriquez
Baldemero Sanchez Rodriquez, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Gerald “Gerry” Lee Curtis
Gerald “Gerry” Lee Curtis, 57, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Sherry Ann Akers
Sherry Ann Akers, 75, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Jonia Sue Partee
Jonia Sue Partee, 70, of Chelan, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.