David L. Curtis
David L. Curtis, 74, of Portland, formerly of Chelan, died Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Leo John Mack
Leo John Mack, 94, of Chelan, died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Marie Bernardine Barnes
Marie Bernardine Barnes, 94, of East Wenatchee, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
David LeRoy Kernoul Jr.
David LeRoy Kernoul Jr., of Rock Island, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Jeffrey D. Ponder
Jeffrey D. Ponder, 65, of Mansfield, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Lyle William Rocker
Lyle William Rocker, 79, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Everett Dale Riggs
Everett Dale Riggs, 92, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.
Teena Janine Roth
Teena Janine Roth, 61, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee.