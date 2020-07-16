Robert D. Clements

Robert D. Clements, 76, of East Wenatchee, formerly Waterville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Gordon C. Marx

Gordon C. Marx, 70, of Waterville, died Thursday, July 2, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Sharon Dunegan

Sharon Dunegan, 77, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

David Earle Twitchell

David Earle Twitchell, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Mary Leona Gomez

Mary Leona Gomez, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, July 6, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Jessie Marie O’Neal

Jessie Marie O’Neal, 94, of Chelan, died Monday, July 6, 2020.

Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.

Arlene J. Clark

Arlene J. Clark, 87, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

Harvey Lynn Schwartz

Harvey Lynn Schwartz, 91, of Chelan, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.

Henry Allen 'Hank' Hammond

Henry Allen “Hank” Hammond, 81, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.

Sharon M. Sackman

Sharon M. Sackman, 79, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.

