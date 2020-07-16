Robert D. Clements
Robert D. Clements, 76, of East Wenatchee, formerly Waterville, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Gordon C. Marx
Gordon C. Marx, 70, of Waterville, died Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Sharon Dunegan
Sharon Dunegan, 77, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
David Earle Twitchell
David Earle Twitchell, 78, of East Wenatchee, died Sunday, July 5, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Mary Leona Gomez
Mary Leona Gomez, 69, of East Wenatchee, died Monday, July 6, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Jessie Marie O’Neal
Jessie Marie O’Neal, 94, of Chelan, died Monday, July 6, 2020.
Arrangements are by Precht Rose Chapel, Chelan.
Arlene J. Clark
Arlene J. Clark, 87, of East Wenatchee, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.
Harvey Lynn Schwartz
Harvey Lynn Schwartz, 91, of Chelan, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020.
Arrangements are by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere.
Henry Allen 'Hank' Hammond
Henry Allen “Hank” Hammond, 81, of East Wenatchee, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, Wenatchee.
Sharon M. Sackman
Sharon M. Sackman, 79, of East Wenatchee, died Thursday, July 9, 2020.
Arrangements are by Jones and Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee.