Emergency responders succeeded in removing an injured driver from a truck that had gone off McNeil Canyon Road on Friday and lay on its top on a steep slope.

Orondo Fire personnel responded July 14 at 8:20 a.m. to a report of a truck accident 2 miles up McNeil Canyon Road and found a delivery truck with severe damage, according to information from Douglas County Fire District No. 4 Chief Jim Oatey.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?