Emergency responders succeeded in removing an injured driver from a truck that had gone off McNeil Canyon Road on Friday and lay on its top on a steep slope.
Orondo Fire personnel responded July 14 at 8:20 a.m. to a report of a truck accident 2 miles up McNeil Canyon Road and found a delivery truck with severe damage, according to information from Douglas County Fire District No. 4 Chief Jim Oatey.
Two extrication crews worked 40 minutes to free the driver from the truck wreckage, a DCFD4 press release stated. The crews worked cutting and bending metal from opposite sides of the truck to access the driver in the middle. A guard rail piercing the cab had to be cut and removed.
Once freed, emergency responders carried the driver up the hillside to a waiting ambulance, which then transported the driver to the top of the hill, where a helicopter was waiting to take the driver to Central Washington Hospital. The driver was in critical condition at the scene of the accident, according to the press release.
The driver was not identified.
Fourteen emergency responders worked at the incident from Orondo Fire, Chelan Fire Rescue, Mansfield Fire, LCH Ambulance and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as well as Douglas County Transportation, the press release stated.
