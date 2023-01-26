Model trucks

Waterville NAPA Auto Parts worker Addie Tonseth with a model truck, made by Wayne Rock. Store employees recently cleaned Rock's model trucks, which line the top indoor perimeter. 

 Provided photo/Earl Cater

The Douglas County Museum offers treasures untold. With some, you need to take a close look or you will miss small things, like a 1936 Little Orphan Annie Decoder. Other items are large, like a full-size horse model with a harness and sleigh. Some items you will not find inside the walls of the museum.

Today, we are taking a walk down Walnut Street and crossing over to the Waterville NAPA Auto Parts store. NAPA customers are familiar with the shelf that circles the store at the top of the wall. The amazing row of model trucks sitting on that shelf is hard to miss. But I wonder how many realize those models are a highly treasured Douglas County Museum display?