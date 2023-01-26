The Douglas County Museum offers treasures untold. With some, you need to take a close look or you will miss small things, like a 1936 Little Orphan Annie Decoder. Other items are large, like a full-size horse model with a harness and sleigh. Some items you will not find inside the walls of the museum.
Today, we are taking a walk down Walnut Street and crossing over to the Waterville NAPA Auto Parts store. NAPA customers are familiar with the shelf that circles the store at the top of the wall. The amazing row of model trucks sitting on that shelf is hard to miss. But I wonder how many realize those models are a highly treasured Douglas County Museum display?
Lately, the store staff, led by Addie Tonseth, have been taking the trucks down and thoroughly cleaning each model. The results are fantastic! The colors come alive as each one is returned to its original beauty.
These trucks were the passionate hobby of Wayne Rock, a Waterville resident who is no longer alive. Each one was hand-crafted from wood to replicate a truck that fascinated Rock, and they have working, moving parts.
Rock started his hobby in 1986 with the replica of a Texaco truck and trailer then worked to replicate the trucks he saw. Some were visually present in Waterville day in and day out, like the UPS and grain trucks. Some were so unique they demanded his careful study over longer periods of time ― like the 8-foot-long public utility district semi for carrying large transformers. That truck with its trailers has 44 wheels.
Making a cement truck required studying each cement truck seen in town until all of the details were copied. He closely approximated the scale of each truck, but limited the maximum width to 6 1/2 inches so it fit into his display cases. The museum preserves more than 30 models made by Rock.
Unique to the display is a semi that is pulling a liquefied petroleum gas tank trailer and a cement truck painted with the Waterville School District’s Shockers logo. How about a John Deere tractor loaded on a flatbed trailer, or a semi hauling two semi tractors piggyback? You will want to notice the NAPA parts semi, and the fifth-wheel camper pulled by a semi. Really special is the Turtle Rock apple orchard scene on the side of a semi trailer. Just don’t miss the tow truck or the cattle truck.
Rock’s wife, Deloris, once said that he got hooked on them and went berserk. He received his inspiration from watching the trucks on the road.
I wonder… What inspires you? What do you see that delights your eyes and sparkles your creative juices with the desire to contribute to the wonderful, unique heritage of Douglas County, Washington?
