A delightful first visit in The Waterville Parlor might raise your eyebrows. You will find a friendly dog named Sadie to pet, cookies, coffee, and warm conversation. All the stuff you might expect in a small town barbershop.
Then there is the bank vault. Yeah! A bank vault stands open in the barbershop. It is an 1890s-looking, curious feature — and obviously a remaining part of the bank that once occupied the building. But this is only where the story begins.
Before the turn of the 20th century, Waterville was a boomtown. It had all of the earmarks of a frontier town. Loads of an ever-expanding rural population needed bankers, doctors, food staples, and supplies. Whether you needed a wood burning cook stove, oil for your lamp, or harness repair, Waterville was your one-stop town — complete with barbers, billiard halls, lawyers, restaurants, and taverns.
All of that commerce created a lot of revenue for each of the businesses. And these businesses faced a real threat. You see, all of that commercial activity attracted the unsavory type of fellows. And they were looking for an opportunity to quickly grab a grub stake and run off into the wilderness.
Walking down the sidewalk in the gray light of the evening to deposit the day’s revenue in the bank presented a potentially dangerous situation. Those coin-laden bags of cash were an opportunity for those unsavory types. So, the businessmen and women in Waterville banded together and built a tunnel system.
Yeah, here in the middle of the great American high plains outback, there was a tunnel system under the businesses and streets of Waterville. It actually was a tunnel under the streets, but between some of the buildings, a door in the basement wall connected the businesses.
The guy on the end, or the lady next door, could go down into their basement and use that series of passageways to safely carry their revenue to the bank. This cooperative effort also allowed businesses in town to carry their revenue for deposit to the safe that now stands in The Waterville Parlor.
Now, I couldn’t discover who launched this grand plan. Maybe other businesses in other towns did something similar. Don’t know. The one thing I do know is that the leaders in Waterville were forward-thinking, cooperative, community-minded souls.
And those bad hombres itching to get their hands on coin-laden money pouches — they didn’t see the businessmen or women carrying their revenue to the bank.
