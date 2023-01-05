The Waterville Parlor

The Waterville Parlor vault door is shown.

 Provided photo/Douglas County Museum

A delightful first visit in The Waterville Parlor might raise your eyebrows. You will find a friendly dog named Sadie to pet, cookies, coffee, and warm conversation. All the stuff you might expect in a small town barbershop.

Then there is the bank vault. Yeah! A bank vault stands open in the barbershop. It is an 1890s-looking, curious feature — and obviously a remaining part of the bank that once occupied the building. But this is only where the story begins.



