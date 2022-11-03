Immigration into the developed and undeveloped lands of the U.S. might be dependent on political and social circumstances happening in other parts of the world. There likely are sound reasons for people fleeing to our southern border from Venezuela.
History has told us about how the Plymouth and Jamestown settlers came here for greater religious freedom. But other seldom mentioned factors included Sir Thomas More’s book, “Utopia,” feudal systems, poverty, hunger, and political upheaval. Each of these, with personal motivators, like feet itching for adventure and escape, created the melting pot effect in the U.S.
One of the factors in Douglas County is the infusion of settlers from Russia. In 1762, Yekaterina Alekseyevna ascended to the throne as Catherine the Great, Empress of Russia. Her birth name was Sophie Friederike Auguste, Prinzessin (princess) von Anhalt-Zerbst, and she came from Prussia to marry the heir to the throne.
In 1763, Catherine II issued a manifesto inviting German and Dutch families to settle in Ukraine and along the Volga River. The underdeveloped regions of Russia needed their farming enterprise and Germanic people needed stability following the Seven Years War. They were given generous conditions for resettlement. It was hard to resist the promise of transport, with language, school, military, and tax exemptions, and 27,000 migrated to the Volga River, where they established 104 agricultural colonies.
But the tide changed when the Russian Senate revoked Catherine the Great’s manifesto in 1871. Military conscription, taxes, language requirements, and violence followed as Russian militia spread through the region. This abrupt change in circumstances motivated more than 100,000 Volga Germans to immigrate first to Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and South Dakota. Then many of them moved west, to Oregon and Washington. Some 83 family groups found their way to the Big Bend region (in the bend of the Columbia River, west of a line from the mouth of the Spokane River southwest to just below the mouth of the Snake River).
Some brought with them Saxonka wheat. Others brought Turkey Red wheat. They were called Russians, but nothing could be further from the truth. They spoke German, traced their family lines back to Germany, and were mostly Lutheran and Reformed Christian in their religious affiliation. The “Russians” contributed to the richness of culture and sturdy stock that helped develop Douglas County.
Reference
Scheurman, R.D., Trafzer, C.E., Hardship to homeland; Pacific Northwest Volga Germans, Pullman, WA, Washington State University Press.
