St. Paul's Lutheran Church

St. Paul's Lutheran Church was constructed by German settlers in Douglas County in 1915. 

Immigration into the developed and undeveloped lands of the U.S. might be dependent on political and social circumstances happening in other parts of the world. There likely are sound reasons for people fleeing to our southern border from Venezuela.

History has told us about how the Plymouth and Jamestown settlers came here for greater religious freedom. But other seldom mentioned factors included Sir Thomas More’s book, “Utopia,” feudal systems, poverty, hunger, and political upheaval. Each of these, with personal motivators, like feet itching for adventure and escape, created the melting pot effect in the U.S.



