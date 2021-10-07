The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers volleyball team was back in action this past week, splitting their two matches. They were swept by the Almira-Coulee-Hartline Warriors 11-25, 20-25, and 13-25. But, later in the week they swept the Soap Lake Eagles 25-5, 25-14, and 25-3.

Despite losing to a strong ACH team, the Shockers fought hard, and Head Coach Alyssa Polson found plenty of players to praise. Alexa Garcia went 12 for 13 serving while adding 2 aces, 6 digs, and 29 assists. In addition to Garcia, Coach Polson praised the play of Ella Osborne (10/13 serving, 1 ace, 4 kills, 6 blocks, and 3 digs), Bailey Viebrock (9/11 serving, 2 aces, 1 assist, and 3 digs), Harlie Zones (5/6 serving, 1 assist, 2 kills, and 4 digs), and Johnna Hope (3/4 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 kill, and 1 block).

As would be expected with a strong win versus the Eagles, the Shockers had strong performances by several players. Coach Polson highlighted the performances of Johnna Hope (13/13 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills, and 3 blocks), Alexa Garcia (10/10 serving, 3 aces, and 10 assists), Ella Osborne (14/16 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 6 kills, and 2 blocks), Tiera Miller (9/9 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, and 3 kills), Natalie Rendon (2/3 serving, 4 kills, and 2 blocks), and Jada Freels (7/8 serving, 2 aces, 8 assists, and 2 digs).

The Shockers JV team was also in action against the ACH Warriors. They lost in three hard fought games 13-25, 25-23, and 18-25.

This week the Shockers currently have four scheduled matches. On Monday, they host the Cascade Christian Academy Wolverines at 5:30 p.m.. On Tuesday, the Shockers host the Pateros Nannies at 6:30 p.m.. On Thursday, they travel to Leavenworth to battle the Cascade Kodiaks at 6:30 p.m. Finally on Saturday, the Shockers travel to Wilbur to take on the Wilbur-Creston Wildcats at noon.

