The Waterville-Mansfield Shockers volleyball team was back in action this past week, splitting their two matches. They were swept by the Almira-Coulee-Hartline Warriors 11-25, 20-25, and 13-25. But, later in the week they swept the Soap Lake Eagles 25-5, 25-14, and 25-3.
Despite losing to a strong ACH team, the Shockers fought hard, and Head Coach Alyssa Polson found plenty of players to praise. Alexa Garcia went 12 for 13 serving while adding 2 aces, 6 digs, and 29 assists. In addition to Garcia, Coach Polson praised the play of Ella Osborne (10/13 serving, 1 ace, 4 kills, 6 blocks, and 3 digs), Bailey Viebrock (9/11 serving, 2 aces, 1 assist, and 3 digs), Harlie Zones (5/6 serving, 1 assist, 2 kills, and 4 digs), and Johnna Hope (3/4 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 kill, and 1 block).
As would be expected with a strong win versus the Eagles, the Shockers had strong performances by several players. Coach Polson highlighted the performances of Johnna Hope (13/13 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills, and 3 blocks), Alexa Garcia (10/10 serving, 3 aces, and 10 assists), Ella Osborne (14/16 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, 6 kills, and 2 blocks), Tiera Miller (9/9 serving, 1 ace, 1 assist, and 3 kills), Natalie Rendon (2/3 serving, 4 kills, and 2 blocks), and Jada Freels (7/8 serving, 2 aces, 8 assists, and 2 digs).
The Shockers JV team was also in action against the ACH Warriors. They lost in three hard fought games 13-25, 25-23, and 18-25.
This week the Shockers currently have four scheduled matches. On Monday, they host the Cascade Christian Academy Wolverines at 5:30 p.m.. On Tuesday, the Shockers host the Pateros Nannies at 6:30 p.m.. On Thursday, they travel to Leavenworth to battle the Cascade Kodiaks at 6:30 p.m. Finally on Saturday, the Shockers travel to Wilbur to take on the Wilbur-Creston Wildcats at noon.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.