The Great Depression began with the stock market crash of October 1929 and continued to run its course until 1939. But families reeled from the economic effects of this time in history into the middle of World War II. It is hard to imagine the difficulty this time in history presented to families everywhere. Watching “The Waltons” on TV will provide you with a cup of Depression coffee pleasantly sweetened with an extra spoonful of sugar and fresh sweet cream. The reality for many proved less pleasant.

Countless thousands lost jobs, homes and farms as the economy reset and out-of-work people took to the road looking for work. The United States government came up with the New Deal in 1934 and created the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and the Works Progress Administration (WPA). The design of these two programs enabled individuals and families a way out of the difficult circumstances created by economic collapse.



