The Great Depression began with the stock market crash of October 1929 and continued to run its course until 1939. But families reeled from the economic effects of this time in history into the middle of World War II. It is hard to imagine the difficulty this time in history presented to families everywhere. Watching “The Waltons” on TV will provide you with a cup of Depression coffee pleasantly sweetened with an extra spoonful of sugar and fresh sweet cream. The reality for many proved less pleasant.
Countless thousands lost jobs, homes and farms as the economy reset and out-of-work people took to the road looking for work. The United States government came up with the New Deal in 1934 and created the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and the Works Progress Administration (WPA). The design of these two programs enabled individuals and families a way out of the difficult circumstances created by economic collapse.
Put yourself in these shoes: It is not just $5 per gallon gasoline that keeps you home, or shelf prices that doubled and moved you to cut extras out of your grocery shopping. Nor is it the way your home and car insurance skyrocketed. Take all of these things and wrap them up with the loss of your savings and bank account because your bank collapsed and you are out of work.
What do you do? During a time when the guiding philosophy is that only one parent needs to work, a single young man without work skills with an unemployed parent can sign up for the CCC. It is run by the military, and, much like the military, you are provided with a disciplined environment, food, clothing, medical care, and you are trained for a job. In exchange for your work, you will receive a $35 dollar a month stipend. Sounds good! But just remember your parents are relieved of the burden of caring for you while receiving $25 of your $35 to feed and care for your family. It is welfare that benefits society, family, and you with the $10 left over for entertainment.
With this, you come out of the CCC having learned something like agriculture, auto or diesel mechanics, construction, machining, photography, surveying, or woodworking.
In Douglas County you might help build ditches, clear and improve pasture land, improve the springs for the Town of Waterville, build water retention and diversion in Pine Canyon, or learn to fence land.
But what if you are skilled and cannot find work? Then you may sign up for the WPA. The WPA provided some personal resources, but you received unemployment wages in exchange for your labor. In this case you might be involved in a long-term project like building the East Wenatchee Water Works, or Grand Coulee Dam.
Unlike the CCC, both men and women received WPA benefits. They worked as artists, construction technicians, musicians, researchers, and writers. You might be researching and writing regional history, writing oral histories, or painting the murals in the Wenatchee city office. You might even be a traveling artist who creates artwork for public buildings.
In Waterville, the CCC Company 6435 started operations on July 26, 1940, and closed January 14, 1943. In Douglas County, the WPA built water works and Grand Coulee Dam, and created works of art. One of the art pieces came to the Douglas County Museum as a part of the estate of Orondo’s Esta Farris pioneer family through their daughter Faun Crial.
