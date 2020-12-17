Soldiers mobilized from various units within the Washington National Guard descended on Waterville on Dec. 9 to conduct a free drive-through COVID-19 testing station in the parking lot of the United Lutheran Church on behalf of the Chelan-Douglas Health District.
By the time this reporter drove through to get a free test at 1:30 p.m., only about 10 people had driven through to participate for the day. The process was completely free and took less than five minutes. While contact information was obtained so that test results could be provided, no insurance information was requested. The test involved the person being tested putting a small swab up each nostril about half an inch and swirling it around five times.
The Chelan-Douglas Health District has been conducting free drive-through clinics throughout our two counties in order to gain a more accurate picture of how much COVID-19 has spread throughout our towns. Residents are encouraged to participate regardless of whether they are showing COVID-19 related symptoms. The free testing station will return Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.