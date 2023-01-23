WATERVILLE — Waterville Town Council members passed a motion to support Communities in Schools of North Central Washington (CISNCW) with $15,000.
CISNCW is a program that sends representatives to schools, including the Waterville School District, to assist students in areas in which the school may not have the resources. The representative who assisted elementary schoolers at Waterville School District recently resigned, and funding for the position ended.
At the Jan. 3 council meeting, CISNCW executive director Edgar Salamanca asked for financial assistance to help save one of the program’s positions in the elementary schools.
Council members discussed Jan. 17 the option of using money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) the town received during the pandemic to fund CISNCW. ARPA funds were to be used to assist with public health and economic response, according to Mayor Jill Thompson
“The balance on that money is $162,000, after we paid for the installation of water meters,” Thompson said, and later said that the town originally received about $320,000.
Salamanca did not provide an exact amount, but said the program was short $35,000, which it needed to keep the position for the remainder of 2023. He also said the team has two other funding sources.
One concern raised was the legality of using ARPA funds to support CISNCW.
“I think a lot of the problems that they’re facing with the people coming and going is pandemic related,” Thompson said. “People who have lost their jobs and homes are going from place to place and their kids have insecurities around food and where they live.”
Waterville attorney Steve Smith took a moment to look at information from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where it states funds may be used to enhance behavioral health services in schools.
“Based on that, I would say it would be okay, if that’s what the purpose is for,” Smith said.
Another motion passed was to allow Thompson to sign paperwork so the town can purchase the new library building, provided all construction that can be completed before the spring is done.
“They should be done, I would say, within the next week,” Thompson said.
Thompson explained that some parts of construction, like painting the front of the building, can’t be done until the weather improves. Some money for these final touches will be held for after the building is purchased.
Thompson said there are also some minor adjustments to the contracts that need to be completed. Specifically, the shared use agreement needs to be signed by the owners of Vintage 101, next door, as it will share a basement, water, sewer and roof.
“At that point then the library can go forth with starting their moving procedures and other things that they want to do in there,” Thompson said. “...the library knows that they have to move by April first.”
Council also reviewed annual reports, including the 2022 fourth quarter financial report.
“We had an income of $6 million and we only spent $2 million of it,” Thompson said. “We did well in 2022 financially.”
Thompson acknowledged the Recycle Center and the positive work it did in 2022.
“I’m proud to go to these solid waste program meetings in East Wenatchee, because we are the crown jewel in the county’s solid waste program,” Thompson said. “We actually collect more recycling, us alone; it comes very close to the rest of the county put together.”
Thompson applauded the 10 volunteers who run the center, and the 2,000 hours of work they put in.
Additionally, council passed a motion to approve placement of a gazebo in Pioneer Park, pending availability of funding.
Thompson said the gazebo would be simple, and would provide a place for music and events.
“It would have electrical already wired in, it would have the protection from the rain… and would (allow for) not only things like musical events, but weddings or receptions.”
Thompson said T-Mobile has a community grant for $50,000 that can be applied for since the motion passed.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone