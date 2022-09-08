WATERVILLE — The Waterville Airport likely will get a more than $600,000 upgrade by the end of the year.
The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority Commission recently approved the project and it should begin in the coming weeks, after receipt of a $513,002 state Department of Transportation Aviation grant.
The grant will pay for 90% of the project, said Stacie De Mestre, port public works and capital projects manager. Colvico Inc. will do the work, she said, with the project’s completion taking about nine weeks.
The $627,000 project includes replacing the runway’s edge lighting and control system, demolishing a 50-plus-year-old hangar, installing a vault restroom and tip down rotating beacon, she said. The restroom will also house electrical equipment.
The runway is 2,530-by-50 feet, according to WSDOT’s website.
The old hangar is too small for modern airplanes, she said. It was deeded to the port in September 2021 by Betty Johnson, De Mestre said. Johnson wasn’t using the hangar, but was leasing the land for $450 per year from the port.
The project also includes installing a tip down pole for a webcam, an airplane counter, and adding internet for the port, as it is using “someone else’s” internet, she said.
While crews are on site, things like the beacon will be placed on structures the port owns, as those are on others’ structures now, she added.
The port on Aug. 11 received four base bids for the project, ranging from Colvico’s $490,483 to Neppel Electric & Controls LLC’s $997,707. J-U-B Engineers Inc. estimated the base cost at $404,436 and recommended Colvico’s bid.
J-U-B will be managing and administering construction.
“It seems like we missed the bid by 20%,” said Donn Etherington, port commissioner, at the Aug. 23 meeting. “Is there a compelling reason to do it today or is this a project that could be delayed and potentially done over the winter with potentially a better price?”
“I can’t answer that question,” said Trent Moyers, port director of airports. He said he didn’t know whether the state would fund another project if the port waited instead.
Port commissioner Mark Spurgeon also questioned the bid prices.
“I’m thinking that we wait on this,” he said, before voting in favor of moving forward with the project, along with the rest of the commissioners.
De Mestre said the port was seeing a trend this year of bids “coming in over the engineer’s estimate just because of market conditions.”
“Our original plan was just to do design this year, and then in the coming years we would apply for another grant for the construction,” she said. “And this spring WSDOT Aviation told us we need to try and push for construction because they had some extra funds this year.”
