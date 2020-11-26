Personal protective equipment for Waterville Ambulance, HEPA air filters for Waterville businesses, and vouchers for use at these businesses are among the ideas for spending town CARES funds. The town has been awarded reimbursement of up to $53,325.
The money can be reimbursed to the town for actual expenses it incurs in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
The current deadline for spending the money is Nov. 30, but Mayor Jill Thompson said at the Nov. 16 town council meeting she thinks it is likely the deadline will be extended.
In other matters, Thompson gave an update of the coronavirus situation in Chelan and Douglas counties based on information from the most recent Chelan-Douglas Health District Board of Health meeting.
She said the case numbers in the area are higher than they have ever been. The virus seems to be spreading especially in home settings and gatherings.
Thompson said contact tracing, social distancing, and mask-wearing are still the most effective preventative measures we have.
Health officials are encouraging people to celebrate the holidays with the members of one’s immediate household and to use remote technology to connect with extended family and friends.
The council voted to approve a 30-year land lease agreement with AT&T for the use of 360 square feet of land near the American cell phone tower on Standpipe Hill. The company will initially pay the town about $700 a month for use of the land, and this amount will increase by 10 percent every five years.
Thompson updated the council on plans for commercial logging on the town’s Badger Mountain land. The town has a preliminary contract with Elite Logging & Excavation for the job. Town attorney Steve Smith said some work needed to be done to more clearly spell out the terms of the contract. The council authorized Thompson to enter into an agreement with the company after the contract is revised by Smith. The basic terms of the contract involve the logging company taking a cut in proceeds, paying a trucker to haul the logs, and then giving the remaining proceeds from each load to the town. Thompson said under no circumstances will the town owe any money for the process.
Thompson said once the commercial thinning is completed, the town will look into removing non-commercial growth. A federal fuels reduction program may be available through the Department of Natural Resources to pay 75% of the cost for this. Thompson said she is still hoping to get more neighboring landowners to join in this process in order to reduce the overall wildfire risk on the mountain.
On Nov. 12, the Planning and Zoning Commission held its public hearing on rezoning the blocks encompassed by Chelan Avenue, South Rainier Avenue, Birch Street, and Walnut Street. The rezoning is being requested to enable a company to develop the former Kope auto court on South Baker Street. Thompson said that the meeting was well-attended and no one expressed opposition to the change. There is normally a 60-day review process for such a change, but Thompson said the town can apply for an expedited review.
Thompson told the council Douglas County has hired a code enforcement officer and when the officer is trained, the town will once again be able to contract code enforcement services through the county.
Thompson said she has obtained a scholarship to the upcoming “Retail Academy” through the North Central Washington Economic Development District. She said online training will give guidance on how to encourage a retail economy in a small community. Thompson said several other people can join her on the scholarship.
Thompson reminded townspeople it is their responsibility to clear snow from the sidewalks in front of their residences and from their driveways. She asked people to be mindful of the town crew by removing garbage cans from the street after collection and by parking on the even side of the street on even-numbered days and the odd side of the street on odd-numbered days.
The council approved a grant with the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation for work on completing an inventory of historic buildings in town.
The council approved an amended contract with Consolidated Waste for garbage services. The amendment was necessary because of higher tipping fees announced by Waste Management. The change will involve a slight increase in 2021 garbage rates compared to those established at the Sept. 21 meeting.
Council approved the 2021 pay structure for town employees, which includes incentives of $250 per month for water and sewer certifications.
The council voted for the final acceptance of this past summer’s sewer system improvement project.
The council also approved the Ad Valorem tax for 2021, which represents a one percent increase in the town’s share of property taxes from the previous year. The town’s share will increase by $1,993 to reach a total of $202,777.
The final 2021 budget hearing will be held at the next meeting, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 via Zoom. The amended 2020 final budget will also be considered on the same evening.
Town Hall will be closed Nov. 26 and 27 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.