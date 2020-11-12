Waterville Ambulance has what the manager and crew consider perfect digs in the Odd Fellows Building at 105 N. Chelan Avenue. The building provides a temperature-controlled atmosphere for parking the two ambulances and storing equipment. The former location of the Waterville Library, also in the building, can be used for training, and for hosting CPR and first aid classes. What’s more, the crew has set up a system for decontamination of the rig and crew during the pandemic, and that system would need to be re-worked in a new facility. All these advantages are provided for $340 a month, helping the ambulance service to keep its costs down.
Those involved in Waterville Ambulance received a shock in the middle of October when they heard the Odd Fellows building was up for sale and a new buyer would not be under obligation to maintain the Douglas County Hospital District No. 2 lease on the building.
The hospital district board members, ambulance manager Gage Island and office administrator Heidi Gurnard began thinking of alternate options for a location.
“We’re not closed-minded to making the change if the building sells,” said EMT Cherie Fain, who spoke for the ambulance service Oct. 29 while Island was away on a family emergency.
They thought of the possibility of renting space at the Fairgrounds or at the airport. Yet neither of these possibilities seems as ideal as the current location.
“We very much would like to stay,” said Katie Shafer, a hospital district commissioner.
The ambulance crew also looked into funding options. Unfortunately, there are limited grant dollars available and most of the grant cycles begin in January, so there would be a wait for any funds available, according to Fain.
Shafer said the hospital district board is hoping someone local may jump in to buy the property and allow the district to continue to lease the space for the ambulance.
The property is listed at $99,000, which includes the garage used for the ambulance, the front room that was originally used for the library, and a spacious upper area with wooden floors and kitchen facilities. The ambulance service does not use the top floor of the building.