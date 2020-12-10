Waterville’s December Red Cross Blood Drive is on for Dec. 17. The drive will be held at the NCW Fair Community Hall from 1 to 5 p.m.
Fair manager Carolyn Morley said that there will be additional safety measures in place. Masks will be required of all participants, volunteers and staff, temperatures will be checked, beds will be spaced more than six feet apart and refreshments will be pre-packaged.
Blood donors can show up on the day of the drive or make a donation appointment by going to redcrossblood.org.