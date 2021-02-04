In the aftermath of the destructive fires in Bridgeport and Mansfield this September, Phyllis Browning was one of the Waterville residents who worked to get needed supplies to fire victims.
It struck her it was a bit of a rush to get together the items and it might make sense for the community to have a steady supply of items that could be used within Waterville or in neighboring communities in the event of an emergency.
Browning is one of the leaders of the Waterville Cares Committee, which was set up to respond to needs that might arise in the community due to the pandemic. She decided an emergency supply closet might be a good next project for the committee.
She brought the idea of the emergency supply closet to the Federated Church, and the church board, for which she serves as the chair, voted to approve the use of a basement room for the closet.
Browning said Patsy Ludeman donated storage shelves for the room and these have been installed.
Jude Overby and Teri Githinji have offered to keep track of the inventory in the supply closet and inform the community when items need to be restocked.
Browning has sent out a letter about the project to the churches in town and to others who have been involved in Waterville Cares.
The aim of the project according to Browning is to collect the supplies that would be needed in the first 24 hours after an emergency. Usually, in subsequent days, the Red Cross and other aid organizations are able to step in and provide relief.
The list of items that Browning is requesting includes new blankets and sleeping bags, flashlights, batteries, coolers, bottled water, diapers, toiletries, masks, hand sanitizer and pet food. The group is also looking for large, white storage tubs with lids. Browning said the group may add other items to the list as the project develops.
Those interested in donating to the emergency supply closet should contact Browning by phone at 670-4421 or by email at rusty4361@gmail.com.