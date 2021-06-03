Please join us for a blood drive at Waterville Community on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: WatervilleCommunity to schedule an appointment.
Welcome to Business World, a monthly publication covering business in North Central Washington.
topical
‘The face shield isn’t going away’ | Dental work still in demand as industry adapts to pandemic protocols
- By Oscar Rodriguez
Business World staff
WENATCHEE — The dental industry has undergone a dramatic transformation as providers in the valley and across the state financially recover from the COVID-19 pandemic under new protocols and expectations. Read more