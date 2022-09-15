WATERVILLE — The Waterville Town Council discussed expanding the RV park at the fairgrounds and whether to waive the automatic annual increase to the water and sewer rates.
Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinberg spoke to the council at the Sept. 6 meeting about improving the RV park at the Douglas County Fairgrounds where the North Central Washington Fair takes place. The county wants to expand the park’s capacity by increasing the number and size of the spots to accommodate larger, more modern RVs and set up more electrical hookups, Steinburg said. It also wants to allow drivers to stay overnight in the park and create more handicapped spaces.
“Unfortunately, the electrical grid does not support the capacity of hookups that are there, and the size of the actual stalls of the RV facility are too small for today’s trailers,” Steinberg said at the meeting.
The county is looking at smoothing out the dirt parking lot just north of the RV park and using it to expand the park; however, this change would require Waterville to annex the land for water and sewer infrastructure to be built and operated.
The council ultimately voted to move the matter to the city’s planning and zoning commission for public hearings at Mayor Jill Thompson’s suggestion.
Later in the meeting, Steinberg announced to the council that Douglas County had entered into an agreement with the local hospital district and the county was looking into building a facility to store ambulances. The ambulances have been stored in a hangar at the Waterville Airport since the end of 2021, when the building that previously housed the ambulance garage and library was sold. The new owners opted not to continue housing the ambulances, a spokesperson said, so they had to be relocated to the hangar.
The council also briefly discussed the automatic annual increase to the water and sewer rates that would occur according to the town code. The council members unanimously and enthusiastically voted to waive the increase.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone