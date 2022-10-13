WATERVILLE — The Waterville Town Council discussed its 2023 budget, and evaluation of its wastewater lagoon system for the state Department of Ecology, at a recent meeting.
The Department of Ecology asked for an evaluation of Waterville’s lagoon system, Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson said Oct. 3.
According to a Waterville Urban Area Comprehensive Plan from the early 2000s, the wastewater treatment lagoon was constructed in 1954 to accommodate 1,000 people and treat 150,000 gallons of effluent per day. A storage lagoon was added in 1980 to help treat excessive flows between February and June.
But Thompson said with plans to remove the lagoon, the evaluation may not be needed. Still, council members moved to have engineering firm Anderson Perry & Associates handle the evaluation, provided the project does not go over $20,000. Waterville already had a contract with the firm.
“They (Ecology) have a list of things that they want us to do; Anderson Perry (& Associates) will do that for us for up to $20,000,” Thompson said. Part of that list includes testing the bio-solids load, she added.
The Waterville Planning & Zoning Commission continues to review business and commercial districts, Thompson said.
“They reviewed the planned allowed uses that they are proposing,” Thompson said. “There’s a public hearing scheduled for Oct. 20 at their next meeting to let the public weigh in on those suggestions.” Further decisions regarding Planning & Zoning plans will be made after the hearing.
Thompson said she had no updates about Planning & Zoning’s mention of annexation at a council meeting in September. Douglas County Commissioner Kyle Steinburg presented a plan to expand the fairground’s trailer parking area. This would require annexation to the town for access to water and sewer services, but Steinburg did not make a formal request.
A town council budget workshop Sep. 29 covered revenues and expenses, but Thompson said the numbers were still being finalized.
“Last week, we got the good news that our medical insurance is not going to go up as much as we had thought. It’s 4.5% instead of 6%,” Thompson said. “So those numbers are going to continue to come in.”
A public hearing 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7 during the council meeting will include estimated revenue and the ad valorem tax ordinance.
One hundred and thirteen auto-read water meters were installed as of Sept. 27, with more added daily, Thompson also said Oct. 3. Installation will continue while weather permits.
Windows were installed in the front of the new library, and primer is on the drywall and ceiling, Thompson said. The library will move from 107 W. Locust St. to 103 W. Locust St. The official move date depends on when renovations are completed.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone