A version of this article previously appeared in The Wenatchee World. 

WATERVILLE — A Waterville town councilman is accused of fleeing from a Douglas County deputy and then lying to the deputy during a follow-up investigation.

unnamed (1).jpg (copy)

Cody Preugschat

Waterville Town Council member


Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com or

on Twitter@peterocain

Tags

Reporter

Pete O’Cain is a graduate of Central Washington University, served in the Marines Corps and covers public safety in Chelan and Douglas counties. He also leads The Wenatchee World’s wildfire coverage.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?