WATERVILLE — A Waterville Town Council member who authorities suspect fled from a deputy and then lied during an investigation has pleaded guilty to two gross misdemeanors.

unnamed (1).jpg (copy) (copy)

Cody Preugschat

Waterville Town Council member

Cody Adam Preugschat, 34, pleaded guilty March 2 in Douglas County Superior Court to reckless driving and making a false or misleading statement to a police officer.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?