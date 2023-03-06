WATERVILLE — A Waterville Town Council member who authorities suspect fled from a deputy and then lied during an investigation has pleaded guilty to two gross misdemeanors.
Cody Adam Preugschat, 34, pleaded guilty March 2 in Douglas County Superior Court to reckless driving and making a false or misleading statement to a police officer.
Judge Eric Biggar sentenced Preugschat to a 364-day suspended jail term. He previously served one day in jail, which was taken off the total sentence. Preugschat was ordered to drive with a valid license and insurance, according to his sentence. He also will need to pay $1,460 in court fees.
Preugschat was initially charged Oct. 26 with attempting to elude a Douglas County deputy, tampering with a witness and making a false statement to law enforcement before reaching a plea agreement with the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
On Oct. 9 about 1:30 a.m., Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Robbins began to pursue a silver pickup registered to Preugschat in Pine Canyon, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Superior Court. The pickup reportedly drove out of its lane several times.
After activating his emergency lights, Robbins attempted to stop the pickup on suspicion of a DUI, but the pickup slowly sped up to roughly 90 mph in a 60 mph zone. Robbins ended his pursuit and found the pickup parked outside Preugschat’s home in Waterville, according to the affidavit.
Robbins spoke to Preugschat by phone the next day and Preugschat reportedly said he wasn’t sure who took his pickup.
Preugschat told Robbins he rode a Link Transit bus to Wenatchee Oct. 8 and spent the night in Yakima with a friend, the affidavit said. He told Robbins the next morning he dropped off some baseballs at a tournament in Yakima, got a ride back to Waterville and then drove to Ellensburg to drop off baseballs for another tournament.
A friend of Preugschat gave Robbins a similar account but later said he lied on Preughschat’s behalf after the deputy showed him cell phone data that placed Preugschat in the Waterville area about the time of the pursuit, according to the affidavit.
Preugschat was elected to the Waterville Town Council in 2019.
A version of this story previously appeared in The Wenatchee World.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone