WATERVILLE — The final Waterville Farm & Craft Market for the 2022 season was Sept. 10 at Pioneer Park in Waterville, and organizers are already planning next year’s summer event.
Vendors this year sold a wide variety of crafts, local produce and baked goods at the family-friendly events. Craft sales included handmade soap, hand poured candles, sewing, crochet, knitting, and baked goods.
Market manager Katie Oberweiser said organizers wanted to see more people get involved with community activities. She also said it was her second year as market manager and she was excited for the market’s future, as organizers have begun promoting youth entrepreneurship in the Waterville School District.
“We are encouraging young entrepreneurs and vendors at our markets,” she said. “This year we had seven students from the Waterville School District participating.”
The markets were successful.
“The markets promoted a coming together of our community, and brought other people from outside of our area in to see what was going on in Waterville and what we have to offer, which is what we hoped for,” she said. “The Waterville Farm & Craft Market continues to work at developing the venue to make it the best it can be.”
The Waterville Mainstreet Association sponsored the second annual event, held monthly on the second Saturday from July through September.
Two bands spiced up the atmosphere: Waterville’s very own Prairie Girls, an easy listening acoustic group covering favorites from Dolly Parton to Miranda Lambert, and the Wenatchee Valley Appleaires, a women’s choir from the Wenatchee area directed by Jameson Varpness.
Oberweiser noted the association fostered a relationship with Nate Perkins from Annie’s Fun Farm in East Wenatchee.
“They also allowed me to go pick pumpkins for our second year of the free pumpkin pantry for kids at our September Fall Festival Market, which took place Sept. 9,” she said.
Elaine Kallstrom brought sweet corn to the August and September markets.
In July, the Waterville Rollers hosted its annual car show, with 95 classic cars available for the crowd to see.
Market organizers are exploring new ideas to generate more interest for August 2023 by inviting the Life Flight Network helicopters and a Touch-A-Truck First Responders Day. In September, a Thin Air 5K race with proceeds going to Waterville’s Youth Sports, and possibly a motorcycle rally, are in the works.
The Waterville Farm & Craft Market 2023 calendar so far is July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9.
