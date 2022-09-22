WATERVILLE — The final Waterville Farm & Craft Market for the 2022 season was Sept. 10 at Pioneer Park in Waterville, and organizers are already planning next year’s summer event.

Waterville Farm & Craft Market

Kids decorate pumpkins at the Sept. 9 Waterville Farm & Craft Market at Pioneer Park. 

Vendors this year sold a wide variety of crafts, local produce and baked goods at the family-friendly events. Craft sales included handmade soap, hand poured candles, sewing, crochet, knitting, and baked goods.

Prairie Girls

The Prairie Girls, Dakota Grillo, left, Olivia Smoke, right, and Abbie Smoke, back, pose for a photo. 


