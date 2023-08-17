The second Waterville Farmers Market held on Saturday, Aug. 12, was a quieter affair than the first.
The highlight of the day was the North Central Washington Audubon Society's scavenger hunt called "What's that Bird?" The Audubon folks hid pictures of nine different bird species in the trees around the park for participants to find. When someone found all nine they could come back to the booth and identify the different bird species they found.
A few booths also had bird-themed items, such as fellow Empire Press correspondent Gloria Bond's birdhouses and window clings.
With a donation to the Audubon Society anyone could color a window cling or make a birdhouse to take home. Window clings are a great way to keep birds from being injured or killed by hitting a window.
A company called Sanguine Market, which sells fragrances and art made by the proprietor, gave all its profits from its Sagebrush and Greater Sage Grouse themed fragrances to the Audubon Society, as well.
The Waterville Fire Department provided a pancake breakfast by donation to market attendees from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The next Waterville Farmers Market will be Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Pioneer Park. For more information about the Audubon Society and it's Outreach Programs, visit ncwaudubon.org.
