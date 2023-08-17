The second Waterville Farmers Market held on Saturday, Aug. 12, was a quieter affair than the first.

The highlight of the day was the North Central Washington Audubon Society's scavenger hunt called "What's that Bird?" The Audubon folks hid pictures of nine different bird species in the trees around the park for participants to find. When someone found all nine they could come back to the booth and identify the different bird species they found.



