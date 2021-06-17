The Waterville High School class of 2021 celebrated the completion of their high school journey this past Saturday. The graduation ceremony was much like their high school experience, generally similar to what prior classes had experienced, but notably different as our state still deals with COVID-19.
“As uncertainty surrounded us, we stayed on course by completing assignments, passing our tests, enduring the mask and COVID rules, and planning for as many activities and traditions as possible,” said co-valedictorian Meredith Mittelstedt.
Indeed, the class of 2021 had to overcome a lot. Like any other graduating high school class, this group of young men and women had to pass challenging classes, meet graduation requirements, and prepare for life after this school year. But this graduating class had to endure switching to distance learning halfway through their junior year and not returning to a traditional form of in person learning until nearly halfway through their senior year. The faculty and parents of the students did their best to help make the end of high school experiences as normal as possible for this group, but with strict COVID-19 safety measures in place and positive tests of the virus continually popping up, even the last half of this year was far from normal for this group of graduates. Still, they managed to adapt to and overcome these challenges. This group’s motto, “so much hassle for a 2021 tassel,” aptly summed up their experience.
The graduation ceremony did see some differences from past years. The number of guests were limited, and masks were worn. But the main components of graduations in Waterville were the same. The class celebrated a momentous achievement, speeches were given to honor the class, diplomas were handed out, and the traditional slideshow containing baby and young childhood pictures of the seniors was played.
As is traditional as well, some seniors had a chance to reflect on their last twelve years. Co-valedictorian Elizabeth Katovich took a moment to reflect on the challenges and benefits of growing up in such a small town. She noted how larger schools provide their students the opportunity to choose their friend from a group of thousands of people, whereas Waterville provided a small group of people to get to know and befriend.
“But one benefit we all walk away with is our ability to find common ground with anyone,” said Katovich.
The class of 2021 graduates are Jordan Adams, Claire Ashley, Brandon Casteel, Aurora Morales, Adrian Jimenez, Codee Reid, Stephanie Sanchez, Joanna Gonzalez-Loera, McKenna Gurnard, Elizabeth Katovich, Kaden Kohnke, August Koulouris, Araceli Lara, Meredith Mittelstaedt, Sauviah Myrbo, Kaidence Patrick, Alex Poppie, Eliana Silva, Evan Simmons, Dean Smith, Garret Steffen, Eli Van Lith, and Brooke Willms.