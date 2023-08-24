64b0886f1de73.hires.jpg (copy)
The Waterville High School Class of 1953 at their 70th reunion in East Wenatchee. From left to right, Arvene Rinker, Dick Ludeman, Esther (Blank) Cox, Esther (Schneider) McFarland, and Eva (Mittelstaedt) Williams.

EAST WENATCHEE — Five of 17 Waterville High School 1953 graduates recently met at Dick Ludeman’s East Wenatchee home for their 70th reunion, reminiscing and reuniting.

The attendees July 12 included Esther Cox, Dick Ludeman, Esther McFarland, Eva Williams and Arvene Rinker. Cox traveled from Anchorage, Alaska, and McFarland from Renton, Washington. The rest of the five reside in East Wenatchee.

Esther Cox and Esther McFarland hug and reunite at Dick Ludeman's doorway in East Wenatchee.
Shockers go to state in 1951

The 1951 Shockers basketball team was the first to reach state for Waterville. Waterville won one game and lost two, according to records from the Douglas County Museum. Arvene Rinker and Dick Ludeman recalled playing basketball as sophomores in 1951. From left, standing: coach Bill Penhalegon, Don Knowles, Ray Witten, Harold Badten, Ted Dalrymple, Arvene Rinker, manager Johnny Dick. From left, kneeling: Skeets Osborne, Clayton Leming, Duane Daling, Paul Jones, and Dick Ludeman. 
Waterville Mainstreet in 1953

A photo shows Waterville's Locust street from a copy of The Wenatchee World, Sept. 16, 1959. The downtown contained businesses like Mitchell's Pharmacy, Waterville Bakery, and Waterville Meat Market that the graduates of '53 remembered. 
The class of 1953, as juniors.

The Waterville High School class of '53, all 17, as juniors in 1952. 
Esther McFarland and Eva Williams read the Waterville High School '53 yearbook at Dick Ludeman's home in East Wenatchee. 


Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

