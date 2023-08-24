The Waterville High School Class of 1953 at their 70th reunion in East Wenatchee. From left to right, Arvene Rinker, Dick Ludeman, Esther (Blank) Cox, Esther (Schneider) McFarland, and Eva (Mittelstaedt) Williams.
A photo shows Waterville's Locust street from a copy of The Wenatchee World, Sept. 16, 1959. The downtown contained businesses like Mitchell's Pharmacy, Waterville Bakery, and Waterville Meat Market that the graduates of '53 remembered.
The 1951 Shockers basketball team was the first to reach state for Waterville. Waterville won one game and lost two, according to records from the Douglas County Museum. Arvene Rinker and Dick Ludeman recalled playing basketball as sophomores in 1951. From left, standing: coach Bill Penhalegon, Don Knowles, Ray Witten, Harold Badten, Ted Dalrymple, Arvene Rinker, manager Johnny Dick. From left, kneeling: Skeets Osborne, Clayton Leming, Duane Daling, Paul Jones, and Dick Ludeman.
EAST WENATCHEE — Five of 17 Waterville High School 1953 graduates recently met at Dick Ludeman’s East Wenatchee home for their 70th reunion, reminiscing and reuniting.
The attendees July 12 included Esther Cox, Dick Ludeman, Esther McFarland, Eva Williams and Arvene Rinker. Cox traveled from Anchorage, Alaska, and McFarland from Renton, Washington. The rest of the five reside in East Wenatchee.
Ludeman and Cox organized the reunion through email.
“I think it’s fabulous that we’re all able to get together,” Cox said.
“Praying to make it here,” Rinker said of how he felt at the reunion.
Cox made a similar comment prior to the event in a Facebook chat.
“We are all praying to live until July so we can probably have one last celebration,” she wrote.
In 1953, the Waterville school had two stories: The high school was upstairs and the elementary school, downstairs. The school completed a new gymnasium in 1954.
“The big thing in our lives was sports,” Cox said.
“I thought it (high school) was fun,” Williams said. She served as the Waterville Princess for the 1953 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. “I did a little wave,” she added.
Ludeman recalled modifying cars.
“4-H was really important,” Williams said.
McFarland and Williams participated in 4-H as members of the Dudes and Diggers 4-H club. They raised steers, canned and sewed.
The graduates reflected on Waterville’s past.
“Waterville was real up-and-coming at the time,” Cox said. “Everything was there. It was a self-sustaining community.”
Cox moved from Spokane as her dad opened a bakery in Waterville. She decorated cakes.
“My favorite bakery was your dad’s,” Ludeman said.
Cox recalled the town butcher attempted to sell apple pies, which made her dad, the baker, furious, so he stormed over and said, “I’m going to start selling bologna!”
“It was so fun to go to the Douglas store,” Williams said.
Watervillians walked into the now closed Douglas Cash store, grabbed what they needed, and left, expecting the storekeeper to maintain tabs, according to Rinker.
“You had to know everybody,” Rinker said.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Douglas, which no longer holds church service, was “chock full of 100 people,” Rinker said. St. Paul’s Lutheran Church closed in 1968, and it remained vacant until a restoration in the 1990s. Now, it hosts occasional weddings and reunions, according to the Douglas County Museum.
“Like small towns everywhere, towns got closer, and cars got better,” Cox said.
Not everything has changed.
“The population of Waterville has always fluttered around 1,000,” Rinker said. According to U.S. Census Bureau records, Rinker is correct. Waterville contains a current population of 1,131 and in 1950, 1,015 citizens.
WHS had its 2023 graduation in May. The Class of 2023 had 19 graduates, just two more graduates than the Class of ’53.
The Class of ’53 offered some advice for the recent high school grads:
“Learn how to work,” Ludeman said.
“Always be honest,” Williams added.
“And always keep learning,” Cox said.
With assistance from Earl Cater, director of the Douglas County Museum.
