FE419E0E-74A3-4680-8FE5-1B1C1E0F6CE3.jpeg

Waterville High School career and technical education/agriculture teacher Mia Thomsen demonstrates how to use the iPonic iGrow 800 Greenhouse Controller to regulate the temperature for the school's new greenhouse on Monday.

 Empire Press photo/Kimberly Katovich
IMG_9588.jpeg

Waterville High School career and technical education/agriculture teacher Mia Thomsen puts together shelving for the school's new greenhouse on Monday. 

WATERVILLE — The Waterville High School greenhouse is complete and will provide a space for classrooms, as well as a growing center for a new spring plant sale.

Waterville agriculture education teacher Mia Thomsen said the 18-by-36-foot greenhouse was finished near the end of August, and cost a little over $150,000 to construct. It features heating and cooling capabilities, and runs on electricity.

IMG_9588.jpeg

Waterville High School career and technical education/agriculture teacher Mia Thomsen puts together shelving for the school's new greenhouse on Monday. 


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?