Waterville High School career and technical education/agriculture teacher Mia Thomsen demonstrates how to use the iPonic iGrow 800 Greenhouse Controller to regulate the temperature for the school's new greenhouse on Monday.
WATERVILLE — The Waterville High School greenhouse is complete and will provide a space for classrooms, as well as a growing center for a new spring plant sale.
Waterville agriculture education teacher Mia Thomsen said the 18-by-36-foot greenhouse was finished near the end of August, and cost a little over $150,000 to construct. It features heating and cooling capabilities, and runs on electricity.
“The idea is that we’ll have classroom projects in the greenhouse (from) the beginning of the year up until Christmas break,” Thomsen said. “Then probably around January, we'll start getting our first shipment of plants in for our spring plant sale.”
Thomsen said the sale in May will feature vegetables, flowers and ground covers, and the sale should become annual. She mentioned she received help picking plants for the sale from Wenatchee High School agriculture teacher, Dan Ellwood.
She said details are still being solidified, but proceeds will likely go toward greenhouse improvements and to pay for plants for next year’s sale.
So far, Thomsen said she and her students are still in the organization phase of using the greenhouse — setting up desks and equipment and designing hydroponic systems students will have ready in the next week.
The greenhouse will mostly be used by the plant biology class, Thomsen said.
“It focuses more on what they’re learning about, but I am hoping to get all of my classes in there,” she said.
Thomsen also teaches a food science class, and said she hopes her students can grow the foods they cook with. She said she would also like her landscaping class to grow ornamental plants to put around the school grounds.
“And then I have a couple of intro to ag classes,” Thomsen said. “It’s always cool to get them into the greenhouse because most of them have never seen a greenhouse before, been inside of one or been able to work in one before. So that really gets them hooked to take more ag classes with me.”
Thomsen said she helped with a lot of the planning process for the greenhouse. She researched average snow loads that buildings in Waterville need and picked the location that would have the most sunlight.
The greenhouse was constructed by Smith Excavation. Thomsen said donations helped pay for some of the project and were from groups like Northwest Farm Credit Services, Waterville Lions Club, Waterville Booster Club and the Badger Mountain No. 57 Masonic Lodge. A capital projects levy also brought in funding from taxpayers.
“So really, we should be thanking everybody,” Thomsen said.
