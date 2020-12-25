Waterville residents had the chance to get free Covid-19 testing in town on Dec. 9 and 16. The testing was part of a series of drive-thru tests offered this month in Douglas and Chelan County communities by the Chelan-Douglas Health District. The testing is being administered by members of the National Guard.
Veronica Farias, Communications Director for the health district, said the district is trying to encourage people to get tested, especially if they are considering going through with any get-togethers with extended family members this holiday season.
The district is also trying to reduce Confluence Health’s testing burden.
Unlike the Confluence Health tests, the Health Department drive-thru testing does not require a pre-screening. People can just show up and be tested, even if they don’t have symptoms and don’t know of any exposures to COVID-19Farias said.
The testing on Dec. 9 was conducted at the parking lot of United Lutheran Church. On Dec. 16 the testing moved to the Recycle Center, which provided a perfect drive-thru setting.
Farias said that 29 people were tested on Dec. 9 and 33 people on Dec. 16.
For the last few weeks of the month, testing will be provided at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. For more information see the health district website at cdhd.wa.gov.