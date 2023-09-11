WATERVILLE – Kevin Shaw was sworn in as Waterville’s new member of the town council, position No. 1, at a meeting Sept. 5.

Shaw is taking over the position from former council member Monty Black, who recently moved out of Waterville and resigned from his position July 19. Shaw will serve the remainder of the term, until Dec. 31, 2024. He then can run for a full four-year term.



