WATERVILLE – Kevin Shaw was sworn in as Waterville’s new member of the town council, position No. 1, at a meeting Sept. 5.
Shaw is taking over the position from former council member Monty Black, who recently moved out of Waterville and resigned from his position July 19. Shaw will serve the remainder of the term, until Dec. 31, 2024. He then can run for a full four-year term.
Shaw and Patty Strawn both submitted letters of interest to the council and underwent an interview, according to Mayor Jill Thompson. Strawn withdrew from consideration after the interview, which made the selection more straightforward, Thompson said in an email.
“They were both excellent candidates who expressed interest in supporting the town and wanting to keep our Americana essence intact,” Thompson wrote.
In other news, Thompson gave an update on the town’s sewer treatment replacement design process.
“Our engineers have completed 90% of the design, they have submitted it to everybody and their dog,” Thompson said.
Thompson said one concern is the quality of habitat, so there will likely be a meeting with the Department of Fish and Wildlife soon.
“A lot goes into this planning,” she said.
A submission for a conditional-use permit has been turned in to the county, which should be reviewed in October. If approved, the project will go to bid with the goal to start construction in the spring, according to Thompson.
