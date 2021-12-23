This past week, the Waterville Mainstreet Association board met to vote for the businesses they thought had the best Christmas decorations in town. The board recognized winners in three categories.
The most fun decoration category was won by Waterville Laundry. Mainstreet Association member Amy Larsen praised the way this business did not hold back on their Christmas display.
“Our newest business went all out to add a bright, spirited storefront to Waterville’s main street,” said Larsen.
The brightest display was one by the aptly named Auntie Blings.
“Michelle Mires overcoming a compromised window to put a bright spot on the south side of main street,” said Larsen.
Finally, the best overall category was one by Urban Prairie as this business brought Christmas cheer to an abandoned storefront window.
“Amber Petersen who added to the lights and beautiful store window displays with hand painted scenes on the outside, brings lots of life to a building otherwise vacant,” said Larsen.
In addition to the winners, the Mainstreet Association praised every business that participated and pointed out some of the other notable displays.
“Other notables are the bright outside lights at Knemeyers and the inviting displays at Elite Woodworking. Lots of spectacular window and door painting from the USPS and Dorsey Insurance. A wonderfully creative display in the window at Poole Insurance entices us to stop and enjoy the detail and arrangement and to notice the figures in the Barber Shop as well. Great displays at Town Hall and Family Foods made the judging difficult, but encouraged us to take the time to look carefully at all of the businesses in our downtown,” said Larsen
The Mainstreet Association expressed their thanks to all the businesses that participated in the decorating contest and encouraged residents to take a look at all of the festive displays while celebrating Waterville’s businesses this Christmas season.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.
This holiday season give a loved one access to local and trusted news.