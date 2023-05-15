Waterville-Mansfield's Jacob Simpson lands on second base under the tag of Moses Lake Christian Academy's James Johnson in the third inning of the baseball game May 9 in Waterville. The home team gave up 4 runs in the first inning but came back for an 8-5 win.
The Shockers (7-2, 13-4) were 13th in the 1B state rankings and had already swept MLCA (3-6, 4-8) in a doubleheader three days previously. The Lions had only played for the past month.
The recent doubleheader was won decisively. The Shockers won the opener, 25-12, and Game 2 with another 13-run differential.
But with the postseason hanging in balance and the threat of this potentially being its ast game of the season, the Lions made it more of a competitive game and led early. However, the Shockers recovered and showcased its resilience by coming back from behind to win, 8-5, advancing to the District 6 1B championship game.
Waterville-Mansfield lost 14-4 to Riverside Christian School on May 12 in the district championship game, ending the Shockers' season.
A version of this article appeared in The Wenatchee World.
