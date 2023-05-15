230510-sportslocal-wvillebaseball 01.jpg
Waterville-Mansfield's Jacob Simpson lands on second base under the tag of Moses Lake Christian Academy's James Johnson in the third inning of the baseball game May 9 in Waterville. The home team gave up 4 runs in the first inning but came back for an 8-5 win.

WATERVILLE — It was all or nothing May 9 as the Waterville-Mansfield High School baseball team hosted the Moses Lake Christian Academy Lions in a loser-out district playoff game.

The Shockers (7-2, 13-4) were 13th in the 1B state rankings and had already swept MLCA (3-6, 4-8) in a doubleheader three days previously. The Lions had only played for the past month.

Waterville-Mansfield's Jacob Simpson screams for his baseball team after it scored its seventh run against Moses Lake Christian Academy May 9 in Waterville.


