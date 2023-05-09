KETTLE FALLS — Over the course of a single Saturday, the Waterville-Mansfield High School softball team played three games in the District 6/7 Fastpitch Softball Tournament. The team didn’t advance as far as it would have liked, but considering it played half as many games as some of its competitors, it showed how imposing it could be.
Waterville-Mansfield’s (6-4) first game was in the morning May 6 against Northport (9-10). The Shockers were 14th in 1B state rankings and Northport was 11th. Northport was also on a three-game winning streak. Ultimately, the Shockers lost, 14-4, to the eventual fourth-place finishers.
The Shockers' second game came early in the afternoon against Wilbur-Creston-Keller (0-13). Waterville-Mansfield made light work of the Wildcats, winning 12-2.
The Shockers' last game was later in the afternoon and against Republic (9-11). Republic was ranked one place higher than the Shockers at 13th in the state. The Tigers ended the Shockers' impressive season with a 21-8 victory and would eventually finish in fifth place.
A version of this story appeared in The Wenatchee World.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone