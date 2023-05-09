Shockers

KETTLE FALLS — Over the course of a single Saturday, the Waterville-Mansfield High School softball team played three games in the District 6/7 Fastpitch Softball Tournament. The team didn’t advance as far as it would have liked, but considering it played half as many games as some of its competitors, it showed how imposing it could be.

Waterville-Mansfield’s (6-4) first game was in the morning May 6 against Northport (9-10). The Shockers were 14th in 1B state rankings and Northport was 11th. Northport was also on a three-game winning streak. Ultimately, the Shockers lost, 14-4, to the eventual fourth-place finishers.



Rand Stevens: (509) 664-7157

stevens@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?