Waterville-Mansfield Athletics vs. Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School, Sept. 6
Junior Varsity, loss in 3 games: 13-25, 25-21, 11-25
Varsity, loss in 3 games: 14-25, 16-25, 25-27
“This was our first game of the season and the girls played hard!," wrote Alyssa Polson, Waterville-Mansfield volleyball coach. "They had high energy that was consistent throughout the match and played well as a team. This was a tough match against ACH Warriors, but the Shockers played their hearts out and never once gave up! Some standout players were Tiera Miller and Harlie Zones.”
Jada Freels: 5/6 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 assists and 2 digs
Waterville-Mansfield Athletics vs. Wilbur-Creston-Keller High School, Sept. 8
Varsity, loss in 5 games: 31-29, 22-25, 13-25, 28-26, 12-15
“I feel like this was a very close matchup between the Shockers and Wildcats," Polson wrote. "The Shockers played well as a team and had good defense with some hard middle hits from the Wildcats. It was a tough loss in the end, but every player worked hard and fought to the end. Standout players for this game were Evalee Shafer and Alexa Garcia.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone