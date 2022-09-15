image_6483441 (2).JPG

The Waterville-Mansfield Athletics team plays Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School on Sept. 6 at home. 

Waterville-Mansfield Athletics vs. Almira/Coulee-Hartline High School, Sept. 6 

Junior Varsity, loss in 3 games: 13-25, 25-21, 11-25



