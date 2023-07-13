230629-newslocal-watervillelagoon 01.jpg (copy)
A deer at lower right looks back at the photographer near the two lagoons that make up Waterville's settling ponds and spray sewer system June 26, 2023. Raw sewage is piped into the pond at right, then the liquid is moved to the pond at left and finally is pumped up a hill to three fields, where it is sprayed with a sprinkler system. New lagoons will be installed near where the sprinkler system is now.

WATERVILLE — Waterville is moving forward with funding a costly new project, in partnership with the state Department of Ecology (DOE), and it will show up in residents’ sewer rates.

Engineering consulting firm Anderson Perry & Associates is finishing designs for new sewage lagoon system improvements near the current lagoon, south of town. The design phase will cost $540,000, and the construction phase an estimated $8 million, according to DOE.

Marty Ramin, Waterville utilities superintendent, opens a grate to clear debris from a trough where raw sewage is piped into a settling pond behind him June 26, 2023.
Liquid in the final stages of decomposing is sprinkled over one of three fields above the Waterville sewage settling ponds south of town in June 2023.


