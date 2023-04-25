Waterville Public Library

This photo shows the new Waterville Public Library. It's soft opening was Tuesday and it will have an open house at 10 a.m. May 13 at its new location, 103 W. Locust St.

WATERVILLE — The Waterville Public Library will host an open house at 10 a.m. May 13 to celebrate the library’s move to its new permanent location at 103 W. Locust St., according to a release from NCW Libraries.

The event will feature short presentations from Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson, NCW Libraries executive director Barbara Walters, community librarian Amy Larsen, and Friends of the Waterville Library volunteers.



