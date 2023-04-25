WATERVILLE — The Waterville Public Library will host an open house at 10 a.m. May 13 to celebrate the library’s move to its new permanent location at 103 W. Locust St., according to a release from NCW Libraries.
The event will feature short presentations from Waterville Mayor Jill Thompson, NCW Libraries executive director Barbara Walters, community librarian Amy Larsen, and Friends of the Waterville Library volunteers.
Attendees can also tour the library and learn about the resources and services available. Library staff and volunteers from the Friends of the Library will be on hand to talk about the history of library service in Waterville and answer questions.
“Since the early 1900s, the community of Waterville has recognized the need for a library and shown active use of the service,” Larsen said in the release.
The city was renting space for the last four years three doors down from the new site. The former building was sold last spring and the city had to look for a new location.
"Since the library has moved many times in the last several years, it was a priority for the mayor and the city council to find a building the city could purchase," the release stated.
“We’re so grateful that the city has always prioritized providing a library space for Waterville’s residents and this investment assures we can provide ongoing service to the community without interruption,” Walters said in the release.
Longtime Waterville residents might notice the new library is in the former Kopey’s restaurant building, but it has new flooring, updated lighting, and new windows.
NCW Libraries also plans to improve the new space in the next few years through its Reimagining Spaces Project, which is investing library district funds toward interior spaces at libraries throughout the region, according to the release.
“The efforts of the city really got us to a great baseline that will allow us to provide the services the community is used to. NCW Libraries is excited to engage the community down the road to build upon that to continue to make significant investments to the space,” Walters said.
