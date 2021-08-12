Older meters recording individual households’ water usage may be causing money to go down the drain for the town of Waterville. The Town Council is considering updating Waterville’s water meters after they have been shown the issues surrounding the current meters.
Town Treasurer Marsha Peterson says a representative visually demonstrated to town officials just how much the current water meters are not recording.
“With our meters we are losing five gallons every 15 minutes that the meters are not recording,” said Peterson.
She said the problem is caused by the iron in the water. Over time this causes the gears and other moving parts in the current meters to slow down and inaccurately record water usage. Peterson says the estimate is that with the aging meters the town has been missing out on approximately an additional 10% of water revenue a year. Last year that equates to almost $50,000.
Peterson says the new meters get around the problem of the gears slowing down as they have no moving parts and have a lifespan of 20 years. With no gears for the iron to interfere with, the new meters would not lose accuracy over their lifespan.
The benefits of the potential replacements do not stop with maintaining accuracy. Peterson pointed out that the new meters being considered can be read remotely and do not have to be winterized, saving time that the town must spend sending out workers to read the meters monthly, creating efficiency and saving labor hours on reading the meters.
“Town workers can drive by and get the readings every month without getting out of their vehicle. Also, the workers would not have to insulate the new water meters before every winter and remove the insulation after winter is over,” said Peterson.
The last benefit of replacing the meters according to Peterson is that the new ones that are being considered can better detect vibrations in the system that are indicators of leaks. This would help increase water conservation by the town as officials would be made aware of problems much more quickly than the current system.
While the Town Council has not made a final decision on replacing the water meters throughout town, it is clear that the benefits of updating the system has our leaders seriously considering making the change.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.